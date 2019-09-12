Breaking News
Bricklayer in court for stealing goats

By Bola Ojuola, Akure Published Date

A bricklayer has been dragged to court for stealing three she goats valued at N45,000.

The accused Oronla Sunday was arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in okitipupa, Ojitipupa local government area of Ondo state.

The defendant with others at large were alleged to have on August 30, 2019 unlawfully had in his possession goats which he could not give account of thereby committed an offence.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Orogbemi Zedekiah, told the court how the suspect was arrested and brought to the police station for interrogation.

He pleaded not guilty to the two counts charges.

Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus granted bail for N100,000 and one surety in like sum who must have an evidence of tax payment of the current year and residence within the court jurisdiction.

The suspect was to be remanded in Okitipupa prison until his bail conditions are perfected.

The case was however adjourned till September 23 for further hearing.

