Bricklayer dragged to court for allegedly stealing goats

A bricklayer has been dragged before a magistrate court sitting in Okitipupa, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State, for allegedly stealing three goats valued at N45,000.

The accused person, Oronla Sunday, was alleged to have conspired on August 30, 2019 with some other persons at large to possess unlawfully goats which he could not give account of. Police prosecutor, Inspector Orogbemi Zedekiah, told the court that Sunday was arrested and brought to the police station for interrogation.

Sunday pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

Magistrate Musa Al-Yunus granted him bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in the like sum.

Al-Yunus ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Okitipupa prison until he perfects his bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case till September 23, 2019 for further hearing.

