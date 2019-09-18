BREAKING: Youths protest over accident caused by KASTELEA in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

There was pandemonium and confusion in Kaduna as youth staged a protest over accident allegedly caused by men of Kaduna Traffic and Law Enforcement Agency, KASTELEA along Nnamdi Azikwe Express-way in the State.

The incident which occurred around 9: am led to gridlock. Tanker drivers had blocked the highway.

Eyewitnesses said the accident involved an 18-seater bus which which was returning from a journey.

‎The pleas for the youth to vacate the road – to allow access for other road users – from the Kaduna South Chairman, Senior police officers – who visited the scene – fell on deaf ears.

It took the intervention of security agencies; Soldiers, Police and Civil defense officers to clear the road.

The security agents employed the use of teargas to disperse the irate youth who threw stones at them.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when the bus driver who was asked to stop by the road marshals refused. The marshal on duty tried to force compliance by dragging the car steering wheel with the driver. The action from the marshal led to the driver losing control of the moving vehicle and as such it fell into a ditch by the roadside.

Daily Trust reporter who visited the scene reported that some of the 18 passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries ‎and were taken to a hospital.

“All we are saying is the the state government or the leadership of the KASTELEA must pay for the damaged bus because it was pathetic what happened. We need justice in this country, ” a driver who witnessed the whole incident said.

Another eyewitness blamed the road marshals for insisting on stopping the moving vehicle after the driver refused to stop.

“They shouldn’t have dragged with him over the steering since he refused to stop. I think the marshals need more training on how to deal with erring drivers.”

Daily Trust gathered that the road marshals that were said to have caused the incident ran away.

