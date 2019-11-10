BREAKING: Woman arrested with 6-month old baby at Kano airport

  1. Home
By Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano Published Date

A woman, suspected to be human trafficker, has been arrested with a 6-month-old baby at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

The woman was arrested on Sunday while she was trying to aboard an aircraft to Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

The woman was arrested by personnel of Aviation Security at the airport who later handed her over to the police for further investigation.

 

Details later…

