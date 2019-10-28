BREAKING: What will determine minimum wage payment in states – NGF

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) says the capacity of each of the 36 States of the federation will determine the consequential increments in the agreed N30,000 National Minimum Wage.

The NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who said this while addressing journalists after a meeting on Monday in Abuja, stated that the governors reached the agreement at the meeting which also reviewed current progress in the implementation of the Minimum Wage Law.

Fayemi said: “The Federal Executive Council (FEC) does not determine what happens at the states. The states have the executive councils which is the highest decision making organ in the states.

“As far as we are concerned, the states were part of the tripartite discussion and agreed to the N30,000 minimum wage.

“States also know there will be consequential adjustment but that will be determined by what happened on the state by state basis because there are different number of workers at states, there are different issues at states level.

“Every state has its own trade unions and joint negotiations committee and they will undertake discussions with their state governments.”

The governor, who said there was a difference between the national minimum wage increase and general wage review, sued for understanding.

“This is about minimum wage increment; yes that may necessitate consequential increment, there is no doubt about that but that is a matter between the states and their workers,” he added.

