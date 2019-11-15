BREAKING: WAEC releases results of 91,225 private candidates

ADVERTISEMENT

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of 91, 225 private candidates that sat for the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria.

The head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr. Olu I. Adenipekun who made the disclosure to newsmen on Friday said that a total of 97,080 candidates registered for the examination in Nigeria, out of which 94,884 candidates sat the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said out of the 94,884 candidates that sat the examination, 91,225 candidates, representing 96.14 percent have their results fully processed and released while 3,659 candidates representing 3.86 percent have a few of their subjects still being processed. Such results he said will be speedily processed and released within the next one week. Also, of the total number of candidates that sat the examination in Nigeria, 47,237 were male while 47,647 were female, representing 49.78 percent and 50.22 percent respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

He said 9,457 candidates representing 9.74 percent were reported to have been involved in examination malpractices and their cases would be presented to the appropriate Committee of Council for appropriate action.

He said the Council’s decision will be communicated to the affected candidates within the shortest possible time.

Adenipekun also disclosed that the Council in Nigeria had perfected its Electronic Certificate Management System, an online portal being deployed to enable private candidates request for their certificates online.

He stated that beginning with the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019-Second Series, the collection of certificates would be based on requests by candidates online via the Electronic Certificate Management System platform.

Candidates who sat the examination have been asked to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org. The Result Checker PIN and Serial Number needed by candidates to check their results online are contained on the candidate’s Smart Identity Card used during the conduct of the examination.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App