UPDATED: Sex-for-marks: UniAbuja sacks Dean

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Abuja, UniAbuja has dismissed a professor and former dean of the Faculty of Agriculture over allegation of sexual harassment.

A source disclosed that the University senate approved the dismissal of the lecturer after reviewing the report of the 8-man committee set up to investigate the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that a female student of the university had in July this year, alleged that a professor in the Department of Agriculture of the university allegedly demanded for sex in order to give her marks.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The lecturer had earlier been issued a query after he was caught pants down during a sting operation by policemen of the Gwarinpa police station.

Daily Trust gathered that following threat by the lecturer that the student, with registration number: 16211546, would not pass a course he was taking unless she gave in to his sexual demands, she reported the matter to security operatives, who organised a sting operation.

The sting operation was carried out by men of the Gwarinpa police station, where the professor was caught pants down in a hotel room in the highbrow estate of the Federal Capital Territory.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App