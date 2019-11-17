BREAKING: Two abducted Kaduna lecturers escape from abductors

ADVERTISEMENT

Two kidnapped lecturers Adamu Chonoko from Ahmadu Bello University and Umar Chonoko from Kaduna Polytechnic have escaped from their kidnappers, Daily Trust learnt.

Daily Trust reported last week reported how the two brothers were abducted and ransom demanded.

Confirming their escaped to Daily Trust, Kebbi Indigenes Resident Association Spokesman in Kaduna, Garba Muhammad, said the lectures were received at the palace of Wakilin Sarkin Zuru in Kaduna around 11:51 Sunday.

Garba Said:”Yes, the two siblings and indigenes of Kebbi State, have escaped from their kidnappers and arrived the palace of Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna and were received by the Wakili around 11:51am today (Sunday). We thank Allah for their escape.”

