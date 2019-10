ADVERTISEMENT

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has upheld the election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal.

The tribunal says APC and its candidate have failed to prove over-voting and non-compliance with electoral guidelines and the Electoral Act 2010.

Details later…

