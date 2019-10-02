BREAKING: Tribunal upholds Governor Ganduje’s victory

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Kano has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, thereby upholding the victory of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The three-man panel, led by Hon. Justice Halima Shamaki Muhammad, said the petitioners failed to prove their case substantially.

The tribunal held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acted in line with the provisions of the law by declaring the March 9 election as inconclusive and conducting the March 23 supplementary election.

Details later.

