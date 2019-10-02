Breaking News
DSS confirm arrest of Abdulraheed Maina, to hand him over to EFCCBREAKING: Tribunal upholds Governor Ganduje’s victoryBREAKING: Plateau governorship election petition tribunal gives verdict
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BREAKING: Tribunal upholds Governor Ganduje’s victory
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Tribunal upholds Governor Ganduje’s victory

By Tijjani Ibrahim, Kano Published Date
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Kano State governor

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Kano has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, thereby upholding the victory of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The three-man panel, led by Hon. Justice Halima Shamaki Muhammad, said the petitioners failed to prove their case substantially.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acted in line with the provisions of the law by declaring the March 9 election as inconclusive and conducting the March 23 supplementary election.

Details later.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.