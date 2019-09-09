Breaking News
Boko Haram: 657 Borno corps members seek redeployment
BREAKING: Tribunal nullifies Orji Kalu’s election as Abia North Senator

By Linus Effiong, Abia Published Date
Orji Uzor Kalu

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abia state has nullified the election of Orji Uzor Kalu as the Senator representing Abia North.

The tribunal has also ordered for a rerun election for the Abia North Senatorial District.

Daily Trust reports that Kalu, until today, was a Senator under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was inaugurated alongside other federal lawmakers for the 9th National Assembly.

 

 

