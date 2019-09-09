BREAKING: Tribunal nullifies Orji Kalu’s election as Abia North Senator

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abia state has nullified the election of Orji Uzor Kalu as the Senator representing Abia North.
The tribunal has also ordered for a rerun election for the Abia North Senatorial District.
Daily Trust reports that Kalu, until today, was a Senator under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was inaugurated alongside other federal lawmakers for the 9th National Assembly.
NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019
Details later…
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY