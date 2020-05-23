  1. Home
Breaking: Tribunal dismisses Wada’s petition, upholds Bello’s election

By John Chuks Azu 
Bello, Wada

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has dismissed the petition of Musa Wada challenging the election of Governor Yahaya Bello.

A three-member panel of judges led by Justice Kashim Kaigama on Saturday held that Wada and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to prove allegations of over-voting and violence in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

Justice Kaigama awarded the cost of N500, 000 each against Wada and PDP to be paid to the respondents.

However, there was a dissenting judgment by the tribunal.

Detials later…

