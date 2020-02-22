BREAKING: Tension in Jos as security operatives kill man

ADVERTISEMENT

There is high tension in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State following the killing of one Babangida Saudi Adam of Narkuta community.

Daily Trust reports that the incident occurred when a combined security operatives stormed the area to demolish houses on a disputed land.

Spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, confirmed that one person was killed during an operation in the area but couldn’t give the details of the incident.

A member representing Jos North-North in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, who is currently at the scene of the incident, confirmed that the incident occurred when security operatives arrived the area and started demolishing people’s property even when the matter was still in court.

He described the situation as unfortunate.

Daily Trust observed that it took the efforts of the lawmaker to calm angry youth from excalating of the situation.

