Breaking: Tanker loaded with fuel falls in Awka

Tension in Awka, Anambra State capital, as a tanker loaded with petroleum product fell this morning along the ever busy Zik Avenue road.

People started scooping products from the tanker.

The Police have however cordoned off the area.

Confirming the accident, the spokesman for the State Police Command, SP Haruna Muhammed, in a statement titled ’emergency’ said that a Tanker loaded with PMS fell in a ditch along Zik Avenue Awka.

According to him, the PMS has started spilling out and people were scooping the fuel.

“It is highly advisable you alert residents in the Area through your medium to stay clear from the premises in order to prevent any disaster,” he said.

According to him, Police patrol teams have cordoned off the Area and prevented people from further scooping.

He also stated that the Fire Service department has been equally contacted to be on standby in order to prevent fire incident.

