BREAKING: Tanker explodes in Onitsha, fire extends to shops

A tanker, carrying Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), has exploded in Onitsha, Anambra State after falling down on the road.

At the time of filing this report, no death had been recorded.

Our correspondent, who reported that the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Upper Iweka axis of the town, said the fire had extended to business premises around the area.

An eyes witness said the fire was already extending to Ochanja market and other parts of the city.

According to the eye witness, fire fighters were yet to arrive the scene at the time of filing this report, with the inferno ravaging the city in a frightening manner.

According to sources, some Petrol stations located around the areas are affected.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra state police spokesman, SP Harunna Muhammed, said the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang, was on his way to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

