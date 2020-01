ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has upheld the elections of governors of Abia, Delta, Niger and Taraba states.

A five-member panel of justices, on Wednesday, said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State, PDP); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta, PDP), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger, APC); and Darius Ishaku (Taraba, PDP) were duly elected.

