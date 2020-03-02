Breaking: Supreme Court to hear Zamfara review application, adjourns Ihedioha’s request

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has adjourned to Tuesday for determination of the application seeking to review the January 14 judgement which sacked former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

A seven-member panel of justices presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad adjourned the matter to enable Ihedioha’s counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) respond to a motion served by Uzodinma.

Agabi had informed the court that he was served the motion while in the court in the morning.

In the Imo application, the PDP and Emeka Ihedioha are asking the apex court to review its judgement of January 14 which ruled that Hope Uzodinma and the APC proved that results from 388 polling units of the state were unlawfully excluded from the total collated votes, and that they polled 213,495 votes.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear and determine the Zamfara application seeking for review of the judgement of May 25, 2019 which voided the votes of the APC in the 2019 general elections.

