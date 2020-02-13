BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Bayelsa governor-elect

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

A five-member panel of justices of the apex court led by Justice Mary Odili, in a unanimous judgement on Thursday, held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It held that the false information in Form CF 001 submitted by Degi-Eremieoyo to INEC for the purpose of the November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state, was a fundamental nature.

In the lead judgement read by Justice Ejembi Eko upheld the November 12, 2019, Judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja that disqualified Degi-Eremieoyo from participating in the governorship poll.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The apex court held that since Degi-Eremieoyo shared a joint ticket with the governor-elect, his disqualification invalidated their nomination by the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The apex court ordered INEC to issue fresh certificates to the candidates of the party with the next highest votes and with the required constitutional spread of votes in the results of the election

Related

Download Daily Trust News App