BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses appeal against Plateau governor, Lalong

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jeremiah Useni, challenging the election of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

In the lead judgement by Justice Adamu Galinje, the Supreme Court held that the appeal failed to establish allegations against Governor Lalong and APC.

The panel unanimously ruled that the allegation of substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines in the election, non-qualification and false information were not proved.

The panel said the claim that Governor Lalong did not disclose his former name, which was Simon Sule Lalong, which was later changed to Simon Bako Lalong in a publicised ‘change of name’ publication is not of a substantial nature to have his status.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Lalong polled 595,585 votes to defeat Useni who polled 546,814 votes in the election.

The apex court said it has no reason to interfere with the concurrent findings of the lower courts.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App