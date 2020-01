ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the election of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state in the March 9, 2019 governorship poll.

Ortom, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was dragged to the apex court by his arch-rival in the election, Emmanuel Jime, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details later…

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App