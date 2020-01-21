BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms Governor Fintiri’s election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state in the March 9, 2019 governorship poll.

Delivering the judgement on Tuesday in Abuja, the apex court dismissed the petition filed by Muhammed Bindow, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Fintiri, who is the PDP candidate in the election.

Details later…

