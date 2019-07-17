BREAKING: Super Eagles beat Tunisia, win AFCON bronze

ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have won the Bronze medal of the 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match on Wednesday night.

Odion Ighalo put the Nigerian side ahead earlier in the third minute and the Super Eagles held on till the end to earn an eighth Bronze medal in the competition.

The two sides had several chances to add to the tally but none was converted.

