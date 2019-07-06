BREAKING: Super Eagles beat Cameroon to zoom into AFCON quarter final

ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the quarter finals of the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt after edging past Cameroon 3-2 in an explosive encounter Saturday evening.

Odion Ighalo put the Eagles ahead early in the first half but the Cameroonians hit back with a double to go ahead just before the intervals.

Nigeria, however came out smoking in the second half and a quick fire double from Ighalo and Alex Iwobi restored the Super Eagles’ lead.

The Nigerian side held on to see off the difficult Cameroonians and into the quarter-finals of the competition.

