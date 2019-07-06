  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. BREAKING: Super Eagles beat Cameroon to zoom into AFCON quarter final
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Super Eagles beat Cameroon to zoom into AFCON quarter final

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the quarter finals of the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt after edging past Cameroon 3-2 in an explosive encounter Saturday evening.

Odion Ighalo put the Eagles ahead early in the first half but the Cameroonians hit back with a double to go ahead just before the intervals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria, however came out smoking in the second half and a quick fire double from Ighalo and Alex Iwobi restored the Super Eagles’ lead.

The Nigerian side held on to see off the difficult Cameroonians and into the quarter-finals of the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.