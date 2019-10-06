BREAKING: Seyi, Omashola evicted (#BBNaijaFinale)

ADVERTISEMENT

Seyi Awolowo and Omashola have been evicted from the season 4 of the Big Brother Naija show.

The duo became the first set of finalists to leave the house during the finale on Sunday.

Both evicted housemates had been touted by fans as potential winners but fell through, leaving Mike, Mercy and Frodd in the top three position.

Speaking on stage, Seyi, a creative director, told host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that he hopes to continue his work in promoting Nigerian creatives globally.

He also noted that he changed his attitude towards the housemates after the fake eviction because he felt they did not deserve his nice side.

Seyi held the veto power of chance card twice and was a three-time Head of House task winner during his stay in the house.

He made history in the second week when he refused to use his powers to save himself from possible eviction, leading to a fake eviction as punishment from Biggie.

On his part, Omashola was known for his warmth towards other housemates and the ease with which he navigated his relationship with them.

The model and businessman would be missed for his constant chant of ‘Warri’ and ‘Street’. He was also close to being ultimate arena games winner, coming closely after Mike.

The lively housemate had the most talked about diary sessions throughout the season, where he conversed with Biggie mostly in pidgin English.

Warriiiiii? Omashola has been Evicted from the #BBNaija House, he was so close to winning the 60 Million in prizes! https://t.co/QiY7Jsx8Xp#BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/lAV3MLEWXQ — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) October 6, 2019

So close yet so far, Seyi has been Evicted from the #BBNaija House! You ran an excellent race sucre papito! https://t.co/AKpDSZCnFc#BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/rxNLZE0Q8U — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) October 6, 2019

Omashola

Model and Entrepreneur Omashola is originally from Delta State, but now calls Lagos home. He loves playing basketball, cooking and “being in the water, even though I can’t swim”. Putting his life’s motto “If you want it, go get it – don’t just sit down” into action this year, Omashola got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. But the worst happened; she turned him down! Now single and focused on building his brand.

Seyi

Oluwaseyi “Seyi” Awolowo has had many highs and lows in his three decades of existence. The bubbly entrepreneur once tried to commit suicide but has since risen above that dark period of his teenage years and has turned his life around. He is committed to his journey of self-acceptance, his girlfriend and his beliefs. He demonstrates the latter with a “Jesus’’ tattoo across his arm. Seeing his own face on a billboard for the first time is one of the highest moments of his life so far.

