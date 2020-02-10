Breaking: Senator Longjan is dead

The senator representing Plateau South senatorial district, Ignatius Longjan, is dead.
Longjan was a senator under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the keenly contested 2019 election.
His death was confirmed by a government house source who said it was a great loss to the entire state.
Longjan was said to have died on Monday morning after a brief illness.
He was also a former deputy governor from 2011 to 2015 under former governor David Jang.
Late Longjan was also a governorship aspirant under the PDP platform in 2015.