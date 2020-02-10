Breaking News
Breaking: Senator Longjan is dead
By Dickson S. Adama & Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos Published Date

The senator representing Plateau South senatorial district, Ignatius Longjan, is dead.

Longjan was a senator under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the keenly contested 2019 election.

His death was confirmed by a government house source who said it was a great loss to the entire state.

Longjan was said to have died on Monday morning after a brief illness.

He was also a former deputy governor from 2011 to 2015 under former governor David Jang.

Late Longjan was also a governorship aspirant under the PDP platform in 2015.

