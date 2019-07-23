Breaking: Senate postpones recess for screening of ministerial nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has postponed its annual recess earlier scheduled to commence Thursday by a week to screen the ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The list of 43 ministerial nominees of the president was read this morning by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adeyeye Adedayo stated this during a press conference.

He said the screening of the nominees will commence tomorrow.

Sen. Adedayo said they will also sit on Friday and Monday against their Tuesday to Thursday’s sitting days.

He assured Nigerians that the screening of the nominees would be thorough and that the confirmation hearing will end next week.

“I want to tell you that this is a major sacrifice by the senators,” he said.

