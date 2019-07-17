BREAKING: Senate confirms Muhammad as CJN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The confirmation follows a screening session that lasted from 11:43am to 1:18pm with senators grilling the nominee on various judicial matters and topical issues.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had, on July 10, this year, recommended the appointment of Justice Muhammad as substantive CJN to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Following the NJC’s recommendation, President Buhari forwarded a letter, last week, to the Senate, requesting for Muhammad’s confirmation.

In the letter, titled: Appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria”, the president said the request was in accordance with Section 231 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Muhammad had been serving as acting CJN since January 25 this year when the then Chief Justice of Nigeria , Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended, following false asset declaration allegation.

President Buhari, in April, extended Muhammad’s appointment as the acting CJN by three months.

