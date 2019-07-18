BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s nominee rejected by Saraki-led 8th senate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has approved the nomination of Aliyu Saidu Abubakar as non-executive commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Abubakar who is to represent the Northeast geopolitical zone in the commission was rejected in 2016 when Senator Bukola Saraki was the Senate President.

Also confirmed are Eng Uba Maska, executive commissioner (North West) for reappointment, Professor Millionaire Abowei, non-Executive director (South South) and Abdulazeez Mohammed Salman (North Central).

