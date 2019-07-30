Breaking: Senate confirms Buhari’s 43 ministerial nominees

  1. Home
ADVERTISEMENT

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
The Senate on Tuesday confirmed all the 43 ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The nominations were approved after a five-day screening of the 43 nominees. Twenty-two of the nominees took a bow and go.

One-after-the-other, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan mentioned the names of the nominees, raising question on whether they should be confirmed or not, the senators responded in affirmative.

The nominees are Sen Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom),Sen Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia) Sen George Akume (Benue), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi),Emeka Nwajuaba (Imo), Sen Adeleke Mamora (Lagos), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra) and Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno)

Others are Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Sen Chris Ngige (Anambra), Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano), Ramatu Tijani (Kogi), Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Abubakar D. Aliyu (Yobe) Zubairu Dada (Niger), Sunday Dare (Oyo) and Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa).

Also confirmed are Sadiya Umar Farouk (Zamfara), Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna),Osagie Ehanire (Edo),Sen Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Paulen Tallen (Plateau), Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto), Festus Keyamo (Delta),Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe), Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara) and Goddy Jedy-Agba (Cross River).

Others are Sulaiman Adamu (Jigawa), Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Clement Agba (Edo), Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu), Muhammad Mahmoud (Kaduna) Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Sabo Nanono (Kano), Lai Mohammed (Kwara) and Saleh Mamman (Taraba).

