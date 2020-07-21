BREAKING: Senate calls on Buratai, other service chiefs to resign

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate, on Tuesday, asked the country’s service chiefs to step aside owing to the rising insecurity in the country.

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno), who expressed worry over the reported voluntary retirement of over 200 army officers.

The Red Chamber, accordingly, asked its joint committee on security to find out why the officers were deserting from the service.

Lawan, in his remarks, said though the army was trying its best to secure the country, the effort was not enough.

