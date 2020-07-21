Breaking News
BREAKING: Senate calls on Buratai, other service chiefs to resign
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BREAKING: Senate calls on Buratai, other service chiefs to resign
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Senate calls on Buratai, other service chiefs to resign

By Abdullateef Salau 
FILE PHOTO: Service Chiefs at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari

The Senate, on Tuesday, asked the country’s service chiefs to step aside owing to the rising insecurity in the country.

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno), who expressed worry over the reported voluntary retirement of over 200 army officers.

The Red Chamber, accordingly, asked its joint committee on security to find out why the officers were deserting from the service.

Lawan, in his remarks, said though the army was trying its best to secure the country, the effort was not enough.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.