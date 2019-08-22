Breaking News
Police retrieve guns, other weapons from Wadume's houses in Ibbi, Jalingo
BREAKING: SDP NEC meeting in progress

By Saawua Terzungwe Published Date
Social Democratic Party (SDP)
Social Democratic Party (SDP)

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is in progress in Abuja.

Daily Trust gathered from reliable sources at the meeting that the NEC converged specifically to confirm Prof. Tunde Adeniran, as the authentic Chairman of the party.

Detail soon

