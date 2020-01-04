BREAKING: Scores killed in gas explosion in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Several persons lost their lives and many others were burnt in a gas explosion at the Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna metropolis on Saturday.

The explosion occurred at about 1:00pm at a gas shop located by the main road opposite Total Filling station, at the ever busy Sabon Tasha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire area was thrown into confusion as people ran in all directions out of fear.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

An eye witness, Philip Kambai, who escaped the explosion, said he was at a barber’s shop, close to the gas shop, for a hair cut alongside three other people when the explosion occurred.

“They just finished barbing me and I was going out. Then, I heard boom! I fell down, but I managed to get up. Then, I saw fire, so I went behind and climbed a fence and in the process, I sustained injuries.

“One person also climbed the fence, but I doubt if the barber and two others came out,” Kambai said.

The victims have been rushed to various hospitals in the Metropolis for treatment.

More details later.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App