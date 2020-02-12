UPDATED: How residents booed Buhari in Maiduguri + VIDEO

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammdu Buhari was booed on Wednesday by residents of Maiduguri during his sympathy visit to the area.

Our correspondents reported that residents of the metropolis, who came out early, lined up on both sides of the road along the airport way, expressed their disapproval by booing Buhari’s convoy, shouting in Hausa, ‘Ba ma so’ roughly means: ‘we don’t like it.’ They were apparently referring to his visit.

Buhari landed in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to pay a sympathy visit to the government and people of the State, following the recent horrific incident in which Boko Haram terrorists killed several travellers.

President Buhari left Abuja last Friday to attend the Thirty-third (33rd) Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, commiserated with family of victims of attacks in Maiduguri, assured them that his administration will continually frustrate the devilish operations of Boko Haram, and bring it to an end.

The President said his administration is ever determined to frustrate their goal to hold Nigeria to ransom.

“The commitment of this administration to protect the lives of Nigerians will not be derailed by the cowardly and indiscriminate violence against innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists,’’ he said, while reacting to recent attacks in Maiduguri.

The President Buhari, who also condoled with the government of the state, warned “that terrorists are clearly on a back foot and their days are numbered’’.

“As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and intelligence to counter our current security challenges, the remnants of Boko Haram will ultimately be crushed. The peculiar challenges of asymmetric warfare notwithstanding, our armed forces are ever determined to defeat these enemies of humanity,’’ President Buhari said.

Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday night killed 30 passengers from dozens of travellers that were forced to pass the night in Auno, a community 25 kilometres away from Maiduguri.

Some of the victims, including a mother and an infant, were reportedly burnt beyond recognition by a fire from a petrol tanker set ablaze by the terrorists.

Witnesses said the terrorists, suspected to be loyal to Abubakar Shekau, also abducted 22 people and burnt 18 vehicles and properties worth millions of naira.

Besides attacking the travellers, the insurgents also burnt shops and residential houses, witnesses said.

The onslaught on Auno reportedly took place at around 9.50 pm when hundreds of travellers who were stopped by soldiers manning the road around 4.45 pm on Sunday were asleep.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App