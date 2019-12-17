BREAKING: Reps reject 6-year term for president, governors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill seeking for an Act to provide a Six years single term for President, Governors and members of the National and States assemblies was defeated at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The Bill was brought for Second Reading by John Dyegh (APC, Benue) and seconded by Olajide Abdulraheem.

The Bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for a Single Term of Six Years for the President and Governors and States Houses of Assembly and For Related Matters” was however rejected by members of the House of Representatives after heated debate for and against it.

Presenting the Bill, Dyegh said the need for the Act was premised on the fact that, a single term especially for federal and state lawmakers will allow them to have more experience instead of being rejected or reelected every four years.

According to him, since 1999, the percentage of new members who lack institutional experience in law making have been on the increase which was having a negative effect on the National and State Houses of Assemblies, according to him.

He stressed that some lawmakers have not been retained beyond single terms, saying that they need to stay longer to gain experience.

Speaking on the tenure for president and governors, the lawmaker said the monies being spent on the four years periodic governorship and other elections would be reduced.

However, after his presentation, members of the House expressed divergent opinions regarding the Bill.

