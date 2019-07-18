Breaking: Renault, Coscharis to assemble cars in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

French carmaker Renault and Nigerian conglomerate Coscharis Group have formed a partnership to assemble and distribute Renault vehicles in Nigeria, the companies said on Thursday.

Fabrice Cambolive, Senior Vice-President and Chairman of the Africa, Middle East and India Pacific region of Renault, said in Paris that the expansion was because Nigeria was a strategic African country.

“With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria is a strategic African country where Groupe Renault will extend its footprint,” Cambolive said.

The Coscharis Group plant will start assembling Renault Logan and Renault Duster vehicles and will distribute the cars through their sales network throughout Nigeria from October.

