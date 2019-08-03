BREAKING!!! RCCG Pastors’ Kidnap: Police rescue one as abductors change locations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Ogun State says it has rescued one of the five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, kidnapped on Thursday night.

The captives were on their way to Redeem camp for the Ministers’ conference when they were abducted at J3/J4 Area of Benin – Ijebu – Ode – Sagamu expressway.

The Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Saturday, said Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, one of the ministers was rescued unhurt.

Oyeyemi said that efforts were in top gear to rescue other captives but disclosed that the abductors kept the victims in separate locations and they had been changing their locations within the forest.

The statement reads: “The Ogun state police command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, the only woman amongst them, has been rescued unhurt.

“The woman, who is a Deaconess of The Redeem Christian church of God, regained her freedom in the early hour of today 3rd of August 2019 and she is currently at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta where arrangement is being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.

“Efforts is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers, who kept them in separate locations, were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.

“The command hereby wish to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued.”

