BREAKING: Rashford shines as Manchester United send Chelsea out of Carabao cup

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford hit a brace to move Manchester United into the EFL Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
A penalty and a spectacular free-kick from Rashford sealed a third away win in a row in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
Michy Batshuayi had drawn Chelsea level but Rashford struck in sublime fashion to inflict a first defeat on Frank Lampard’s side since the 2-1 loss to Liverpool on September 22.
