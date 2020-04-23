BREAKING: Ramadan fasting begins Friday, says Sultan

ADVERTISEMENT

The President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Friday, April, 24 2020 as the first day of Ramadan, 1440AH.

He made the announcement on Thursday night.

This followed the sighting of the new crescent in many places across the country.

According to the Sultan, the reports of the moon sighting were dully verified and authenticated by the national moon sighting committee.

He enjoined Muslims to devote themselves to Allah’s worship and to pray for his intervention on the outbreak of coronavirus.

He also urged them to pray for Allah’s blessing and his guidance for the leaders to succeed in steering the affairs of this country.

The monarch also called on Muslims to abide by the rules and regulation given by the health experts in this holy month.

Sultan further urged them to live peacefully with one another and to rededicate themselves to the teachings of Islam.

He advised the wealthy individuals to assist the vulnerable and poor to cushion the hardship they are going through.

The council had earlier, in a statement by the Director of Administration, Alhaji Yusuf Nwoha, told Muslims to observe the physical distancing policy by the Federal Government to check the spread of the COVID-19, by shunning congregational gatherings and observe the activities synonymous with the months at home.

The council also directed mosques to suspend taraweeh sessions (a daily voluntary prayer during the month), tafseer (lectures), Qur’anic fora and i’tifaaf (seclusion in the mosque during the last 10 days of Ramadan).

Nwoha also urged religious leaders to use electronic media to reach their followers.

