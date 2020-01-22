Breaking News
BREAKING: Abuja kidnap kingpin, 36 gang-members surrender to Police in Nasarawa
BREAKING: ABU appoints Professor Kabiru Bala as Vice Chancellor

By Isa Sa’idu, Zaria and Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna Published Date
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria

The Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria on Wednesday announced Professor Kabiru Bala as the new Vice Chancellor of the university.

He is to take over from the incumbent, Professor Ibrahim Garba, whose tenure would come to an end on 30th April, 2020.

Prof. Bala is a professor of Building and former Deputy Vice Chancellor as well as Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies of the university, among many others.

The council, under the chairmanship of Malam Adamu Fika, made this known at the Arewa House, Kaduna where the interview and the council meeting took place.

After the completion of the interview of contestants by the council, members deliberated and made the announcement this evening.

With this development, the intrigues that shrouded the selection of the new helmsman of the university have come to an end.

Eighteen professors were shortlisted at the council meeting of January 6, but were later reduced to 11.

Seven of the applicants either voluntarily withdrew or were dropped on account of age and other reasons.

Professor Ibrahim Mu’uta was the first to withdraw his consent to contest followed by Professors Doknan Decent Danjuma Shemi and Abubakar Sani Sambo.

Among those that were dropped on account of age, according to findings, are Professors Zakari Mohammed, Shafiu Abdullahi and Nuhu Mohammed Jamo.

Professor Musa Hassan of the university’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences was dropped as he did not clock ten years as a professor, Daily Trust learnt.

Therefore, Professors Lawal Saidu, Veterinary Medicine; Sadiq Zubairu Abubakar, NAERLS; Kabiru Bala, Building; Ezzedeen M. Abdulrahman, Pharmacy and Abdullahi Mohammed, Pathology slugged it out at the interview.

Others were Professors Kabir Sabitu, Isa Marte Hussaini, Abdullahi A. Umar, Ibrahim Musa Umar, Idris Isa Funtua and Sani Ahmed Miko, Daily Trust learnt.

