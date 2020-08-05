Prof Abbas edges closer to emerging BUK VC, wins community acceptance poll

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas has defeated three other contestants to emerge the winner of the community acceptance poll, a major process in the selection of a new Vice Chancellor in Bayero University, Kano.

Prof. Adamu, a former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, polled 1,026 votes to beat his closest rival, Professor Adamu Idris Tanko, who got 416 votes.

He beats three other candidates shortlisted for the top position in the University.

Daily Trust gathered that the community acceptance/preference of university community poll is very important in determining who emerges the Vice Chancellor.

The final stage of the process is expected to take place on Saturday when the contestants face the selection board.

However, it was gathered that, according to the tradition, the winner of community acceptance poll almost always become the Vice Chancellor after the conclusion of the processes.

Abbas, a professor of Mathematics, started his career with the university as an Assistant Lecturer in 1991 and rose to become a professor.

He was a two terms Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics and former Director, Directorate of Research, Innovation and Partnerships (DRIP) of the university.

Prof. Abbas was appointed Senior Special Assistant to the former Minister of Education, Professor Ruqayyatu Rufa’i, from April 2010 to 11th September, 2013.

Other contestants are Professor Mohammed Dikko Aliyu from King Fahad University, Saudi Arabia, who polled 10 votes and Professor Dalhatu Balarabe Yahaya who polled five votes.

