BREAKING: Presidential tribunal to deliver judgement on Wednesday

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has fixed tomorrow, September 11, for judgement in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The date was made public in a statement by the Director of Information of the Court of Appeal, Sa’adatu Musa, on Tuesday.

The message read: “Please be informed: notice has been given for judgment to be delivered tomorrow September 11, 2019. 9. 00 am.”

Details later…

