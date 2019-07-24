BREAKING: Presidential tribunal: PDM withdraws petition against Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) and its presidential candidate, Pastor Aminchi Habu have withdrawn their petition challenging the February 23 election.

Following the application for withdrawal, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba dismissed the entire petition.

At the resumed hearing, PDM and Habu’s counsel, Aliyu Lemu Esq told the tribunal that they “have found other alternative ways of seeking redress for the complaint alleged in our petition.”

PDM and Habu brought the petition challenging their exclusion from participating in the February 23 presidential election brought under Section 138 of the Electoral Act, 2010, which held that the election would be nullified where “a candidate was validly nominated but unlawfully excluded.”

Speaking on the withdrawal, Habu said the decision to withdraw is to give peace a chance in Nigeria and prepare for the 2023 presidential election.

