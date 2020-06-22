  1. Home
  President Buhari meets APC governors over crisis
President Buhari meets APC governors over crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari is in a closed-door meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State House, Abuja.

Daily Trust gathered that some of those at the meeting are; the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong and Governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru.

The ongoing meeting is coming after Sunday evening’s meeting between Buhari and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Lawan had hinted that the president would lead a push for settlement of the crisis within the APC.

The ruling party is currently going through some crises with its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, still under suspension.

Also, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has left the ruling party after being disqualified to contest for the party’s primary holding in Benin today, 22 June, 2020.

