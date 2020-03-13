BREAKING: Premier League called off over Coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

All elite football competitions have been called off in England until at least 3 April following the spread of coronavirus.

Clubs were also advised to suspend player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings.

Also, all Premier League games, EFL fixtures and matches in the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have been postponed.

The Premier League revealed resumption would be on 4 April “subject to medical advice and conditions at the time”.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

First Player tests positive

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, is the first Premier League player confirmed to have the coronavirus.

He displayed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club since then.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines,” a club statement said. “These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.”

Arsenal on lock down after coach tested positive

Arsenal’s London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 last night.

Mikel said: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Club statement directed all Arsenal personnel, who had recent close contact with Mikel, to self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

“We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.

Leicester, Man City players isolated

Arsenal and Chelsea are not the only top-flight clubs affected by the virus.

Leicester, scheduled to play at Watford on Saturday, said on Thursday that three of their players have shown symptoms and are self-isolating as a precaution.

The Foxes said the unnamed trio had “presented with extremely mild illness” in recent days.

“We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “We’ve followed procedure and they have been kept away at this moment from the rest of the squad and then we’ll see how that develops.”

Also, Manchester City said one unnamed member of their squad, reportedly France defender Benjamin Mendy, is in self-isolation after a family member suffered a respiratory illness.

Champions League, Europa League matches too

All UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled to be played next week have also been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, European football’s governing body said on Friday.

The move comes after two of next week’s four scheduled Champions League last 16, second legs — between Manchester City and Real Madrid, and between Juventus and Lyon — had already been called off on Thursday.

That followed Real’s announcement that their squad had been placed in quarantine after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for the virus.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has also tested positive for the virus.

Two other matches scheduled for next Wednesday, between Barcelona and Napoli and between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, were initially due to go ahead behind closed doors.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App