Police take over Edo state House of Assembly complex

The police have taken over the Edo state House of Assembly complex, few hours after the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yekini Idiaye was impeached by the state lawmakers.

The police said the action was taken to forestall possible attack on the facility.

Idiaye was impeached on Wednesday during a plenary session of the Assembly in Benin City.

The lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I and four other members of the Assembly on Monday pledged their support to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Those who joined Idiaye are Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, Akoko-Edo Constituency II; Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor, Orhiomwon East Constituency; Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency I; and Mr. Hon. Vincent Uwadiae, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency II.

They all pledged their support during a solidarity visit to the private residence of Pastor Ize-Iyamu in Benin.

Meanwhile the state lawmakers elected Hon. Roland Asoro, the member representing Orhionmwon II Constituency as the Deputy Speaker.

