Breaking: Police rescue four abducted Turkish expatriates + Photos

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date

The four Turkish expatriates kidnapped in Gbale in Edu local government area of Kwara state have been rescued by the police on Friday.

Daily Trust recalls that a six-man armed gang  abducted the expatriates at a local drinking joint in Gbale village, Edu Local Government area of Kwara State.

The incidence, according to sources, occurred at about 10:00pm on Saturday while the men were having fun at the local joint in Gbale village.

The abducted men were later identified as Yasin Colak (33), Senerapal (40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25).

The victims are working with Istanbul concrete limited, in Gbale.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the abduction on Sunday.

 

