BREAKING: Police rescue all abducted RCCG Pastors

Police Command in Ogun State says the remaining four pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) abducted on Thursday have been rescued from the kidnappers’ den.

Earlier today, the Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the only female among the victims, Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, was rescued unhurt.

Few hours later, Oyeyemi, in a one paragraph statement, disclosed that four other captives have equally been rescued unhurt.

“UPDATE ON KIDNAP CASE: The remaining four victims have been rescued unhurt by men of Ogun state police command. Details shortly,” Oyeyemi said.

The captives were on their way to Redeem camp for the Ministers’ conference when they were abducted at J3/J4 Area of Benin – Ijebu – Ode – Sagamu expressway.

Oyeyemi had said that efforts were in top gear to rescue other captives but expressed concerns that the abductors kept the victims in separate locations, adding that and they were changing their locations within the forest.

