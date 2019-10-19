BREAKING: Police raid another ‘youth reformation centre’ in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

There was confusion at Rigasa community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State following an early morning raid carried out by Kaduna State Police Command at Malam Niga’s Reformation Centre in the area.

Daily Trust gathered that the founder of the centre, Lawal Yusuf Muduru, has been taken away by the police to an unknown destination.

Details of the operation remained sketchy as police vehicles were stationed at the area located at Kwanar Gurguwa street in Rigasa.

Our reporter gathered from a source in the area that the police stormed the centre in the early hours of today.

“Yes, police raided the house this morning and evacuated all the inmates to a camp within the metropolis. The police have also taken away the Malam Niga. This is all I can say for now,” he said.

Effort to reach the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, was abortive as he didn’t answer his call.

