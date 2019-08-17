BREAKING: Police confirm 9 killed in Benue crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Benue State have confirmed nine persons killed in some communities of Kastina Ala Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said “the clash at Kastina-Ala was suspected to be the usual crises between Ikurav and Shitile. 9 casualties (dead bodies) were recorded.

“The clash cut across three villages. There is no reason for the attacks. Several meetings with the communities has yielded no positive result.”

Daily Trust had earlier reported that gunmen, believed to be from both sides of the warring Shitile and Ikyulav tyev communities, attacked each other early hours of Saturday, killing many in the process.

