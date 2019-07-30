BREAKING: Police ban Shiite protests, to prosecute IMN members

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, has banned and declared as illegal all forms of procession and protests by the El Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

He also declared that the police would treat as terrorists members of the IMN organization, including taking actions under the Terrorism Act of 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

IGP Adamu made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during the opening session of the monthly meeting with senior police officers at the Force Headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that, following a judicial pronouncement by a Federal High Court in Abuja, on 26th July, the Federal Government classified the IMN as a terrorist group and proscribed the El-Zakzaky-led IMN.

IGP Adamu, in his speech, said: “Henceforth, any person engaged or associating, in any manner that could advance the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria shall be treated as a terrorist, enemy of the State, and a subversive element and shall be brought to justice within the context of the Terrorism Act.”

“The El-Zakzaky-led Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria, which does not recognize nor accept the Constitution and Government of the Federation, is the sole organization that has been classified as a terrorist organization and proscribed,” he added.

He also solicited the support of members of the public in the provision of information that will aid in the identification of the locations of the IMN members and their mentors as well as in working with the Police in apprehending and bringing them to justice.

He added that: “For purpose of clarification, Nigeria is a secular State with constitution provisions guaranteeing the freedom to practice our faiths. This, however, must be exercised in a manner that will not threaten our national security.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App